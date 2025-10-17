CHISINAU, October 17. /TASS/. Moldova hopes that the meeting of Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump in Budapest will lead to peace in Ukraine, former President of Moldova, the leader of the largest opposition Party of Socialists Igor Dodon said.

"Expectations are very high. We sincerely hope for the end of the war in Ukraine. Unfortunately, not everyone wants this - first of all, Brussels and its puppets, including in Moldova. But most people, both in the region and beyond, are waiting for peace," Dodon wrote on Telegram. "It is significant that Budapest, not Paris, Berlin or Rome, will serve as the venue for the meeting of the leaders of the two world powers, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. [Hungarian Prime Minister] Viktor Orban is an example of a genuine European leader whose actions are based on patriotism. He can also serve as a guide for the Republic of Moldova: his fight against LGBT propaganda, with the Soros Foundation (recognized as an undesirable organization in Russia), the way he defends national interests."

On October 16, the Presidents of Russia and the United States had a telephone conversation. After it Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said that Moscow and Washington would immediately begin preparing a new meeting of the leaders, which could be organized in Budapest. According to Ushakov, the Hungarian capital was proposed by the American leader as a possible venue for the summit, and the Russian president supported this idea.