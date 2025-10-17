Musk hails news about upcoming Putin-Trump summit in Budapest as encouraging

NEW YORK, October 17. /TASS/. US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk welcomed the news about the upcoming meeting in the Hungarian capital, Budapest, between Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Donald Trump of the United States.

"Encouraging," Musk wrote on his X social media platform.

Following a phone conversation with Putin on Thursday, Trump announced that they agreed to meet in Budapest soon. Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov said that Moscow and Washington will prepare for another one-on-one between the two leaders that could be organized in the Hungarian capital "without delay." He called that "a truly important moment."

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said he had has ordered the creation of an organizing committee to prepare for the summit.