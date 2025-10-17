Russia invited to Gaza summit but on short notice, top Egyptian diplomat says

NEW DELHI, October 17. /TASS/. Russia was invited to the Gaza summit in Sharm еl-Sheikh but the timeframe was tight, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said at a briefing during his visit to New Delhi, replying to a question by TASS.

"Of course, Russia, and China also, they've been invited and we value their support to the Palestinian rights," he said. "We cannot ignore big countries such as Russia and China, of course, and I am in regular contact with my dearest friend Sergey [Lavrov] and Wang Yi of China," the top Egyptian diplomat added.

He reiterated that the summit was organized on a very short notice, "in 48 hours, and due to the time, you know, there was an invitation, but it was too late."

On Monday, a peace summit was held in the Egyptian city of Sharm el-Sheikh, convened to mark the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of all Israeli hostages held there. During the meeting, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, US President Donald Trump, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a final ceasefire agreement.

According to el-Sisi’s office, the summit participants called for the implementation of the next stages of Trump’s plan to resolve the conflict in the enclave, including governance, infrastructure rehabilitation, and a political settlement.