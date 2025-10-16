Trump considers Putin-Zelensky meeting possible — White House

WASHINGTON, October 16. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump believes that a meeting between Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky is possible, but preparations are currently underway for new high-level and top-level contacts between Moscow and Washington, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

"I think he thinks it's possible, and he would of course love to see that happen," the spokeswoman said in response to a question about Trump's optimism regarding the prospects of a personal meeting between Putin and Zelensky in the near future. "But right now, there were discussions and plans are now being made for the Russian side and our folks, led by [US Secretary of State] Marco Rubio, to meet and then for President Putin and President Trump to perhaps meet again," Leavitt emphasized, referring to the telephone conversation between the Russian and US leaders and the agreements reached during it.

"But I don't think President [Trump] has closed the door on that at all," the spokeswoman added, referring to calls for a potential meeting between Putin and Zelensky.