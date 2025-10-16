European Commission expects to confiscate Russian sovereign assets by end of 2025

BRUSSELS, October 16. /TASS/. The European Commission (EC) expects to expropriate Russia's sovereign assets frozen in the West by the end of this year, European Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius announced while presenting a roadmap for enhancing EU security by 2030 in Brussels.

"The roadmap has a promise - Reparation Loan will be realized before the end of 2025," he said, stressed that the EC intends to use this money for Ukraine's military needs.

The EC uses the term "reparation loan" to describe its plan to expropriate Russia's sovereign assets.

According to Kubilius, Ukraine should become a key military partner for Brussels in the coming years.

"And Ukraine is ready to help us with its know-how and battle tested experience. We are building European Defense Dome together," Kubilius said.

Earlier, the European Commission proposed a so-called reparation loan to Ukraine, which would involve the expropriation of approximately 185 bln euros of the 210 bln euros blocked on the Euroclear platform in Belgium. This plan was discussed at the EU summit in Copenhagen on October 1, but no agreement was reached. Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever strongly opposed it, demanding that EU countries sign a commitment to fully share the financial risks with Belgium in the event of Russia’s retaliation, which, according to him, other EU countries refused.

Earlier Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the global financial and economic order would be destroyed, and economic separatism would only intensify if the West stole Russia's frozen reserves. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that the Kremlin would initiate legal prosecution of those involved in the theft of Russian assets.