MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. According to data from the local publication NV, the Ukrainian authorities have revoked the citizenship of 326 individuals since the 2014 state coup.

Infographics indicate that the most citizenship revocations occurred during Pyotr Poroshenko’s tenure as the country’s leader from 2014 to 2019 (included in Rosfinmonitoring’s list of individuals involved in extremist activities or terrorism - TASS). Furthermore, the trend of stripping individuals of their Ukrainian passports has continued under Vladimir Zelensky.

On October 14, Zelensky signed decrees revoking the Ukrainian citizenship of former Verkhovna Rada deputy Oleg Tsaryov, ballet dancer Sergey Polunin, and Odessa Mayor Gennady Trukhanov. He had previously revoked the citizenship of other Ukrainian residents. Specifically, opposition politicians Viktor Medvedchuk, Taras Kozak, Renat Kuzmin and Andrey Derkach were stripped of their Ukrainian passports. Decrees signed by Zelensky also revoked the citizenship of 13 clergy members of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church, which has faced intensified persecution by the country’s authorities, as well as former Verkhovna Rada deputies Igor Vasilkovsky and Vadim Rabinovich, oligarch Igor Kolomoisky (listed as an extremist and terrorist in Russia), and others.