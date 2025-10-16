German authorities seek to confiscate over 720 million euros belonging to Russian bank

BERLIN, October 16. /TASS/. The Higher Regional Court in Frankfurt has initiated proceedings at the request of the German Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office against a Russian bank with the aim of seizing more than 720 million euros that were frozen in Germany due to EU sanctions, according to court documents.

In June 2022, the bank, which is not named, was placed on the European Union’s sanctions list. Its funds in an account in Frankfurt were frozen. Nevertheless, shortly thereafter, allegedly "unknown responsible persons" from the financial institution attempted to withdraw over 720 million euros, but the transaction was blocked.

As a result, a case was opened in Germany on suspicion of attempting to violate the prohibition on disposing of frozen assets. The authorities intend to transfer the more than 720 million euros to the German state treasury. As noted in the statement from the Higher Regional Court, a hearing on the merits of the seizure will be scheduled, but its date has not yet been determined.