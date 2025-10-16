Zelensky intends to persuade Trump to supply arms to Ukraine — news agency

NEW YORK, October 16. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has prepared a "list of promises" for US President Donald Trump to convince him to provide Ukraine with weapons, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

According to the news agency, consultations on potential cooperation between Washington and Kiev will take place during Zelensky's visit to the White House, scheduled for October 17. They imply preliminary discussions on a deal to export Ukrainian drones to the US for use by American servicemen.

"We have launched negotiations on a unique technology-sharing agreement that would give the US access to Ukraine’s cutting-edge drone technologies," the news agency quoted Ukrainian ambassador to Washington Olga Stefanishina as saying.

Sources also reported that the sides are discussing the export of American liquefied natural gas to Ukraine to meet its energy needs. Zelensky may also propose to Trump that American oil companies use Ukraine's pipeline infrastructure to export gas to Slovakia and Hungary, as well as store it at a lower price in Ukrainian storage facilities.

According to Bloomberg, Kiev is also considering easing export controls on military equipment and stimulating deliveries of Ukrainian naval drones. Sources alleged that "four non-Western countries" have already expressed interest in potentially purchasing these drones.

Zelensky has repeatedly asked the US to increase supplies of missiles for Patriot systems and to transfer Tomahawk missiles to Kiev. The US president has stated that before making a final decision on Tomahawk missiles, he should most likely discuss it with the Russian president. On October 6, Trump announced that he had in fact made a decision on the possibility of transferring these missiles to the Ukrainian side, but did not explain what it entailed.