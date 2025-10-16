Indian diplomat mum on supposed Trump-Modi conversation in last 24 hours

NEW DELHI, October 16. /TASS/. The Indian Foreign Ministry has no information about any contact between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump over the past day, in which Modi allegedly voiced his intention to stop buying oil from Russia, spokesman Randhir Jaiswal told reporters.

"On the question of whether there was a conversation or a telephone call between Prime Minister Modi and President Trump: I am not aware of any conversation yesterday between the two leaders," the diplomat said.

On October 15, Trump said that Modi had told him he was ready to stop buying Russian oil.

Commenting on Trump's statements, the Indian Foreign Ministry emphasized that New Delhi is guided by the interests of consumers in the field of energy imports.