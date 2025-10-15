African Union suspends Madagascar’s membership — agency

HARARE, October 15. /TASS/. The African Union has suspended Madagascar’s membership after the military took power in the country on October 14, AFP reported, citing African Union Commission Chair Mahamoud Ali Youssouf.

"Madagascar’s membership is hereby suspended," he told the news agency.

Anti-government protests broke out in Madagascar on September 25, with demonstrators demanding the resignation of President Andry Rajoelina. The president refused to step down but left for an unknown destination, citing death threats. On October 14, Madagascar’s National Assembly (the lower house of parliament) dismissed the president due to his absence, a move approved by the High Constitutional Court. A group of military officers led by Colonel Michael Randrianirina suspended the constitution, announcing a transition period and plans to form new government agencies. Rajoelina rejected the moves as illegitimate.