UK blacklists Rosneft, Lukoil, Russian banks — document

LONDON, October 15. /TASS/. The UK has expanded its sanctions list on Russia as it imposed restrictions against oil companies Rosneft and Lukoil, a number of banks, as well as legal entities, individuals, 51 vessels, and companies from China, the UAE, India, Turkey, Thailand, and Singapore allegedly linked to transportation of Russian oil, according to information on the British government’s website.

Rosneft and Lukoil have been blacklisted by the kingdom for "carrying on business in a sector of strategic significance to the Government of Russia, namely the Russian energy sector." If discovered, their UK bank accounts will be frozen, and individuals will also be subject to entry bans.

Moreover, sanctions were imposed on Russia’s National Payment Card System, such credit organizations as Transstroibank, Primsotsbank, BBR Bank, Solid Bank. The blacklist includes Progress research and production center, Hartis company and its head Dmitry Dmitriev, head of Device Consulting company Maxim Krasnov, Maxcomm and its head Maxim Ageev, Pergam-Engineering, Electra PRO, Ars Global, Absolut Trade companies.

London’s restrictions have been expanded to a number of foreign companies that are allegedly related to Russia. Among them are legal entities from China, including Izzition E-Technology, Shenzhen Jlfy Technology, Suntech Electronics, Yw Nl E-Commerce, Sure Technology, Horsway Tech, Yulong Island Industrial Park, Shandong Jingang Port port operator, Beihai LNG Terminal liquefied natural gas receiving and regasification terminal in China’s south, Shandong Baogang International and Shandong Haixin ports. Such companies as LMM Electronics, Inoi International FZ, Alghaf Marine (the UAE), S-Mikron Elektronik Elektrik Sanayi Taahhut Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (Turkey), Nayara Energy (India), Alt Capital (Singapore) and related Vladislav Gromov and Narmina Dadashova, China Thai corporation (Thailand) are also on the list.