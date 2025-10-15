Gutsul says international lawyers view her case as politically motivated

CHISINAU, October 15. /TASS/. International lawyers representing Gagauzia's leader Evghenia Gutsul regard the case against her as politically motivated, the politician said in a written statement conveyed through her lawyers to TASS.

"They confirmed what I have been saying from the very beginning: this persecution is purely politically driven. This constitutes an attack on the choice of the Gagauz people and on democracy throughout Moldova," she stated.

On August 5, 2025, Gutsul was sentenced to seven years in prison on charges of illegally financing the opposition Sor Party. She was also banned from political activity for five years and fined $2.4 million — the amount she allegedly used to fund her campaign. Her defense team has appealed the ruling. Gutsul maintains that the lawsuit is politically motivated and backed by the ruling Action and Solidarity Party, which controls both the Moldovan parliament and government.