Gagauzia rejects Sandu's government in parliamentary elections — Gutsul

CHISINAU, October 15. /TASS/. Gagauzia has issued its verdict on the government of Moldovan President Maia Sandu in the parliamentary elections, Evghenia Gutsul, head of the Gagauz autonomy, said in a written statement conveyed through her lawyers to TASS.

"Gagauzia has long since passed its verdict on Sandu’s anti-popular regime. Despite immense pressure, arrests, and attempts to eliminate opposition parties, the people have made it clear that the PAS (Moldova’s ruling Party of Action and Solidarity) has no support in the autonomy," she stated.

According to preliminary data from Moldova’s Central Election Commission, in Gagauzia, the PAS received 3.19% of the vote, while the Patriotic Bloc garnered 82.35% and the pro-European Alternative Bloc obtained 11.47%. However, nationwide results show that PAS retained control of parliament, winning 55 of the 101 seats. Moldova’s Constitutional Court is expected to certify the election results on October 16.

On August 5, 2025, Gutsul was sentenced to seven years in prison on charges of illegally financing the opposition Sor Party. She was also banned from political activity for five years and fined $2.4 million — the amount she allegedly used to fund her campaign. Her defense team has appealed the ruling. Gutsul maintains that the lawsuit is politically motivated and backed by the ruling Action and Solidarity Party, which controls both the Moldovan parliament and government.