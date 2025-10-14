Hamas supporters could join Palestinian security forces — US mediator

CAIRO, October 14. /TASS/. Supporters of the Palestinian movement Hamas could gradually become part of Palestine’s security forces, and both the US and Israel will have to accept this reality, said Bishara Bahbah, a Palestinian-American businessman who has been US President Donald Trump’s close associate for several months, serving as a main mediator between Washington and Hamas.

"Members of the radical movement may well be integrated into Palestinian security forces in the future," Bahbah said, as quoted by the Palestinian news agency Ma’an. In his view, "Hamas’ presence and its influence are two different matters, and the US and Israel will have to accept this fact, while they [Hamas supporters] will remain under surveillance and [act] within a defined framework."

Bahbah noted that Hamas could disband its armed units, "handing over weapons to Arab and Muslim forces." In any case, he added, the movement "has no objection to transferring its heavy arms."

According to the businessman, the US president has assured him that "he supports the two-state solution and that [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu will not annex any territory of the West Bank."

On September 29, the White House presented the US president’s comprehensive plan to resolve the Gaza conflict. The 20-point proposal includes temporary external administration of the enclave and the deployment of international stabilization forces. US President Donald Trump announced on October 9 that Israel and Hamas had reached an agreement on the first phase of a peace plan following talks in Egypt. According to him, all hostages are expected to be released soon, while Israeli troops will be withdrawn to an agreed-upon line.

On October 13, Hamas and its affiliated Palestinian groups released all 20 surviving Israeli hostages, handing them over to the Israeli military through the International Committee of the Red Cross. The freed hostages have since arrived in Israel.