Uzbek president, Putin discuss strengthening strategic partnership between two countries

TASHKENT, October 14. /TASS/. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have discussed strengthening strategic partnership between the two countries over the phone, the press service of the Uzbek leader said.

"On October 14, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation. Issues of further development and strengthening of Uzbek-Russian relations of comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance in the context of practical implementation of agreements at the highest level were considered," it said in a statement.

Special attention was paid to maintaining growth of the main indicators of trade, economic and investment cooperation, as well as supporting cooperation projects at the regional level. The leaders also noted expanding humanitarian cooperation in culture, art and education, including training of engineering personnel.

Earlier Mirziyoyev said that Russia will always be a key, strategic and partner and ally for Uzbekistan. Also, according to him, energy cooperation between the Central Asian countries and Russia will continue to be a factor of stability and sustainability of the region.