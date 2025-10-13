Conference on Gaza restoration expected to be held in Egypt in November — president

CAIRO, October 13. /TASS/. Egypt plans to host a conference on the post-conflict restoration of the Gaza Strip in November, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi said.

"We need to convene an international conference on issues of Gaza restoration. We hope to hold it in Cairo in November. It will help us give an impetus to all the agreements that will be reached at this summit," el-Sisi’s office quoted him as saying at a meeting with European and Middle East leaders on the sidelines of the Gaza peace summit in Sharm El Sheikh.

Cairo has said on numerous occasions that it is ready to host an international meeting on issues of restoring Gaza’s infrastructure as soon as hostilities in the enclave end.

Overnight to October 10, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said that the government had approved the hostage release deal. On October 9, US President Donald Trump stated that the Israel-Hamas talks in Egypt had yielded an agreement on the first phase of a peace plan. According to the US leader, phase one provides for the release of all hostages in the near future and the withdrawal of Israeli forces to agreed positions inside Gaza.

On October 13, Hamas and its allies handed over to Red Cross medics 20 living Israeli hostages, including Donbass-born Maxim Kharkin, whose family was granted Russian citizenship.