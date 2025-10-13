Hamas to hand over four dead hostages to Israel on October 13

TUNIS, October 13. /TASS/. Hamas’ armed wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, has announced the names of four deceased hostages whose bodies will be handed over to Israel on October 13.

According to its statement released on its Telegram channel, it will hand over the bodies of Illouz, Yossi Sharabi, Bipin Joshi, and Daniel Perez on Monday "as part of the exchange deal."

According to the Al Hadath television channel, Red Cross employees are already on their way to the location where the bodies will be transferred to the Israeli side.

According to the latest data, Palestinian groups are still holding the bodies of 24 Israeli hostages.

On Monday, Hamas and other Palestinian groups released all the 20 living hostages under the Gaza ceasefire deal. The hostages were handed over to the Israeli military through the Red Cross and are already in Israel’s territory. In turn, Israel will release 1,968 Palestinian prisoners, including 250 serving life or long sentences.