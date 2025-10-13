Families of hostages say only 4 of 28 abducted to be returned from Gaza on Monday

TEL AVIV, October 13. /TASS/. The remains of only four out of 28 captives will be returned from the Gaza Strip on Monday, contrary to prior agreements, the Israeli NGO Forum of Hostages and Missing Persons said.

"This is a blatant violation of the agreement by Hamas. We expect that the government of Israel and the mediators will take immediate action to amend this blatant injustice," the statement posted on the organization's X page reads.

"We will not abandon a single hostage. The mediators must ensure that the terms of the agreement are respected and ensure that Hamas is punished for this violation."

Earlier on Monday, 20 Israelis who had been held hostage there since October 2023 were released in Gaza. All of them returned to Israel, after which there were no living prisoners left in the enclave. The ceasefire agreement also provides for the return of the remains of 28 abducted Israelis who died in captivity.