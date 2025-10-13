France to join all stages of Gaza peace plan — French president

PARIS, October 13. /TASS/. France intends to take part in all phases of the Gaza peace plan proposed by the United States, viewing the release of hostages by the radical Palestinian movement Hamas as a step toward resolution, French President Emmanuel Macron stated.

"I share the joy of the families and the Israeli people as seven hostages were handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross. With their release, and the upcoming release of 13 more hostages this morning, peace becomes possible for Israel, Gaza, and the entire region. France will participate in all stages of US President [Donald] Trump’s plan alongside the Arab partners it has mobilized," Macron announced on social media platform X.

Earlier, Hamas released the first group of seven Israeli hostages, with 13 more expected to be handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross today. Overnight on October 10, the Israeli prime minister’s office announced that the government had approved a "deal to release all hostages." On October 9, Trump said that representatives of Israel and Hamas reached an agreement on the first phase of the peace plan during negotiations in Egypt. According to him, this phase involves the release of all hostages and the withdrawal of Israeli troops to an agreed-upon line within Gaza.

On September 29, the White House unveiled Trump’s comprehensive plan aimed at settling the conflict in Gaza. The 20-point document includes the introduction of temporary external governance in the Palestinian enclave and the deployment of international stabilization forces. Israel has expressed its agreement with the plan. Hamas has stated its readiness to release all Israeli hostages held in Gaza and return the bodies of the deceased.