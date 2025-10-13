Trump says now ready to make peace between Pakistan, Afghanistan

WASHINGTON, October 13. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said he believes he can resolve the ongoing military conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

"I hear there is a war now going between Pakistan and Afghanistan. <...> You know, I’m doing another one, because I’m good at solving wars," the US leader told reporters. The White House later released footage of the conversation.

Trump added that he has already saved "millions of lives," emphasizing that he did so "not for Nobel," but "for saving lives."

Earlier, reports emerged of clashes in Afghanistan’s Helmand province. The Afghan Air Force was said to have carried out strikes on the Pakistani city of Lahore. Official representatives of the Taliban movement have not provided any details about the operation. Afghanistan’s TOLO News reported that at least 58 Pakistani soldiers were killed in the fighting, while Pakistan’s Geo TV said several dozen Afghan soldiers also lost their lives in the clashes.