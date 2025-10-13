Condition of first 7 released Israeli hostages satisfactory — media

TEL AVIV, October 13. /TASS/. The first seven Israeli hostages released in the Gaza Strip are in satisfactory condition, Israel’s Kan State Television and Radio Company reported, commenting on the handover of the abducted individuals to the Israeli military.

According to Kan, the released individuals are able to move on their own.

On Monday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) received the first group of seven hostages released in Gaza handed over by staffers from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the army press service said.

"Seven returning hostages are currently being accompanied by IDF and ISA forces on their return to Israel, where they will undergo an initial medical assessment," it said in a statement.

Overall, the Gaza-based Palestinian group Hamas is supposed to release 20 living hostages held in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023.