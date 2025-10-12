Trump to address Israeli parliament on October 13 — White House

WASHINGTON, October 12. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump will address the Knesset (the Israeli parliament) on October 13 and will also participate in a ceremony in the Egyptian city of Sharm el-Sheikh marking the conclusion of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, according to the US leader’s working schedule, published on Saturday by the White House press service.

Trump will arrive in Israel on the morning of October 13. Later, he will meet with the families of hostages held by the radical Palestinian movement Hamas and will address the Knesset. No further details were provided. The office of the President of the Jewish state, Isaac Herzog, was the first to announce on October 9 that Trump’s visit to Israel was expected. On the same day, the US president stated that he was prepared to speak in the Knesset.

The US leader will arrive in Sharm el-Sheikh at 10:45 a.m. GMT, where he will participate in the aforementioned ceremony. Shortly after, he will depart for the United States. On October 10, Trump stated that he would hold meetings with the leaders of many countries in Egypt.

Leaders from more than twenty countries were invited to attend the Summit for Peace on the occasion of the ceasefire agreement for the Gaza Strip, the office of President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said earlier without specifying who exactly is expected to make an appearance.

The Israeli military announced on Friday that the Gaza ceasefire agreement came into effect from 9:00 a.m. GMT and the Israeli troops began positioning themselves along the updated deployment lines. From this time, a 72-hour countdown started until the release of hostages held by the Palestinian movement Hamas in the embattled enclave.

The Israeli prime minister’s office said in the early hours on October 10 that the government had approved the deal for the release of hostages, both alive and dead. On October 9, US President Donald Trump stated that the Israel-Hamas talks in Egypt had yielded an agreement on the first phase of a peace plan. According to the US leader, phase one provides for the release of all hostages in the near future and the withdrawal of Israeli forces to agreed positions inside Gaza.