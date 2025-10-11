UN Secretary-General to take part in summit on Gaza Strip ceasefire

UNITED NATIONS, October 12. /TASS/. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will take part in the Summit for Peace on the occasion of the ceasefire agreement for the Gaza Strip.

"The Secretary-General is traveling to Egypt to attend on Monday the Sharm El-Sheih Summit for Peace," the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General United Nations said in its statement.

Leaders from more than twenty countries were invited to attend the summit, the office of President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said earlier.