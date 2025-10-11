Gaza rescuers pull bodies of 116 victims from under the rubble — Health Ministry

BEIRUT, October 11. /TASS/. Gaza's civil defense teams pulled 116 bodies from the rubble of buildings destroyed by Israeli airstrikes in recent hours, the Palestinian enclave's Health Ministry reported.

According to a statement posted on X, 35 people were killed in Israeli attacks before the ceasefire took effect, and another 72 were hospitalized. Since October 7, 2023, the total number of people killed in the Gaza Strip has reached 65,682, with more than 170,000 injured.

According to civil defense spokesman Mahmoud Bassal, search and rescue operations are continuing in Gaza City, where 9,500 people are reported missing. He added that more than 500,000 Palestinians have returned to northern Gaza since the Israeli army ceased combat operations.

In turn, Khan Yunis mayor Aladdin al-Batta told Al Jazeera that 85% of the city's housing has been destroyed and the water supply system has been completely knocked out during two years of war. He emphasized that local authorities urgently need diesel fuel supplies for the bulldozers and construction equipment necessary to clear debris from the roads. In addition, he stated that over 350,000 tons of household waste have accumulated in the city and surrounding areas.

On October 6, delegations from Israel and Hamas resumed indirect talks on settling the conflict in the Gaza Strip, mediated by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, with Turkey also joining the consultations. On October 9, the sides signed an agreement to implement the first phase of the peace plan previously presented by US President Donald Trump. The following day, Israeli servicemen announced that the ceasefire agreement in Gaza had come into force and that troops had "taken up positions along the updated deployment lines.".