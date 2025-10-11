Zelensky says he, Trump discussed strengthening Ukraine's air defense

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky and US President Donald Trump discussed ways to strengthen Ukraine's air defense during a telephone conversation, according to a statement on Zelensky's Telegram channel.

"I informed President Trump about the strikes on the energy sector. <...> We discussed the possibilities of strengthening our air defense and the agreements we are preparing in this regard," Zelensky said.

Earlier, US media outlets and Ukrainian servicemen reported that American Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems in Ukraine had become much less effective at intercepting Russian missiles. Specifically, they noted that the effectiveness of the Patriot systems had fallen from 42% to 6%. In addition, the Financial Times reported that deliveries of anti-missile missiles for Patriot systems to Kiev from the US had slowed down.