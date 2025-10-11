Cuban president says Nobel Peace Prize award to Machado shameful

HAVANA, October 11. /TASS/. Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel called the decision to award the Nobel Peace Prize to Maria Corina Machado shameful and noted the "unprecedented scale of politicization and bias" of the Nobel Committee.

"It is shameful that this prize in 2025 was awarded to somebody who incites military intervention in her homeland, and in recent years to street protests during which people were burned alive," Diaz-Canel said on X. "The politicization, bias and discrediting of the Norwegian Nobel Peace Committee has reached unprecedented proportions," he said.

Machado is an opposition former member of the Venezuelan parliament.