US lawmaker grateful to Putin for his words about Trump, Nobel Prize

WASHINGTON, October 11. /TASS/. Anna Paulina Luna, a member of the US House of Representatives (Republican, Florida), has expressed gratitude to Russian President Vladimir Putin for his statements about the Nobel Peace Prize and American leader Donald Trump.

"Donald Trump deserves the Nobel Prize for the settlement of eight wars! The Nobel Committee has already lost its credibility. Thank you, the Kremlin, for the support of the US president!" she wrote on X.

She added images of the flags of Russia and the United States, as well as the dove of peace, to this message.

The US lawmaker has published a fragment of a recording of the Russian president's speech, where Putin noted that Trump "is really doing a lot to resolve such complex crises that have been going on for years or even decades." The Russian leader stressed that the authority of the Nobel Committee "has been largely lost."

On Friday, the committee awarded this year's Nobel Peace Prize to Maria Corina Machado, an opposition former member of the Venezuelan parliament. Trump has repeatedly expressed confidence that he himself deserves this award.