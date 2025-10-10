European Commission not ready to discuss expropriations of Russian businessmen’s assets

BRUSSELS, October 10. /TASS/. The European Commission is not ready yet to discuss the expropriation of assets of Russian businessmen, Commission Spokesperson Balasz Ujvari said at the briefing.

"What we’ve made very clear is that we are looking at sovereign assets, so the immobilized assets of the Russian Central Bank actually, which are under EU jurisdiction. So this is what we said before and this remains the position," the spokesperson said, responding to a question whether the Commission considers the possibility of seizing assets of Russian individuals and legal entities.

The European Commission earlier suggested the scheme of a so-called reparation loan to Ukraine, which implies expropriation of about 185 bln euro out of 210 bln euro blocked with Euroclear in Belgium.