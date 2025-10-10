Trump’s chances of getting Nobel Peace Prize estimated at 3% — website

WASHINGTON, October 10. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s chances of getting the Nobel Peace Prize stand at 3%, according to data from the Polymarket betting site.

The data, published at 5:10 a.m GMT, indicates that the odds of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and the Doctors Without Borders (MSF) humanitarian organization winning the prize are estimated at 1%.

Trump has repeatedly said that he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for "ending" multiple wars.

Henrik Urdal, former head of the Norwegian Peace Research Institute, who usually offers Nobel Peace Prize shortlists, said back in January that the prize was likely to be awarded to Sudan’s Emergency Response Rooms. According to the Polymarket data, the chances of the organization’s win stand at 18%.

Nobel Week kicked off in the Swedish capital of Stockholm on October 6. A Nobel Peace Prize winner will be announced in the Norwegian capital of Oslo on October 10. A total of 338 candidates were nominated this year, including 244 individuals and 94 organizations. According to media reports, among them are US President Donald Trump, Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, the World Health Organization and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. A record number of candidates - 376 - were nominated in 2016.

The Nobel Peace Prize was first awarded in 1901. There were years when no winner was announced, the last time being in 1972. The reasons for no award being given include World Wars I and II, disagreements among committee members, and a "lack of worthy candidates.".