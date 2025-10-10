Peruvian Congress to consider impeachment of president in coming hour

BUENOS AIRES, October 10. /TASS/. The Peruvian Congress has scheduled a vote on the impeachment of President Dina Boluarte for 11:30 p.m. local time (4:30 a.m. GMT), according to a broadcast on the parliament's YouTube channel.

"The proposal [to resume the session] at 11:30 p.m. has been accepted. <...> The country’s president will be notified of this decision so that she can exercise her right to defense, either personally or with the help of a lawyer," the chair of the parliamentary session read out the decision.

Earlier on Thursday, four-fifths of the total number of lawmakers voted to consider a proposal to impeach Boluarte due to the security crisis.

Four proposals to remove Boluarte were submitted for consideration. All of them referred to the government's failed policy on combating crime. More than 100 lawmakers voted in favor of considering the proposals. A total of 87 votes are required to declare impeachment.

The security situation in Peru has deteriorated significantly in recent years. In March, due to rising crime, the parliament passed a vote of no confidence in the country's interior minister. In May, Prime Minister Gustavo Adrianzen resigned due to the security crisis. According to a CPI poll published in September, only 2.5% of respondents approved of Boluarte’s performance as president. Her term ends in 2026.