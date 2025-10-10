Situation in Gaza to be monitored by US troops already stationed in region — White House

WASHINGTON, October 10. /TASS/. The US servicemen already stationed in the Middle East will monitor compliance with the ceasefire agreements in the Gaza Strip as part of an international mission, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced.

She called media reports that the US would deploy 200 troops to the Middle East "not true and taken out of context." "To be clear: up to 200 US personnel, who are already stationed at CENTCOM (the United States Central Command - TASS), will be tasked with monitoring the peace agreement in Israel, and they will work with other international forces on the ground," the spokeswoman wrote on her X page.

Earlier, the Associated Press reported, citing sources in the US administration, that the US would deploy about 200 servicemen to Israel to provide support and monitor compliance with the ceasefire agreements in the Gaza Strip. According to the agency's sources, the US leadership is setting up a "civil-military coordination center" in Israel that will oversee the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and provide logistical and security assistance.

Reuters, in turn, reported that US servicemen will not be stationed directly in the Palestinian enclave itself. According to the news agency’s sources, the international mission will include servicemen from Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, and possibly the UAE.

On October 9, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Hamas had reached agreements on the first stage of a peace plan following negotiations in Egypt. According to him, this stage involves the release of all hostages in the near future and the withdrawal of Israeli troops to an agreed line within the Gaza Strip. Trump emphasized that the first steps have been taken "towards a strong, durable and everlasting peace."