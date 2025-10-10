Israel halts strikes on Gaza after approval of ceasefire deal — TV

DUBAI, October 10. /TASS/. The Israeli army has stopped airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, Qatar’s Al Jazeera reported.

According to the TV channel, the attacks stopped after the country’s government approved the ceasefire agreement.

Earlier, it was reported that the radical Palestinian movement Hamas demanded that the mediators of the indirect ceasefire talks in the Gaza Strip and the US leadership obligate Israel to stop shelling the enclave. The statement noted that more than 70 people were killed or injured as a result of the shelling of western Gaza City.

On October 9, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Hamas had reached agreements on the first stage of a peace plan following negotiations in Egypt. According to him, this stage involves the release of all hostages in the near future and the withdrawal of Israeli troops to an agreed line within the Gaza Strip. Trump emphasized that the first steps have been taken "towards a strong, durable and everlasting peace."