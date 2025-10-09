Mediators, US administration guarantee Gaza conflict over — Hamas

CAIRO, October 9. /TASS/. Mediators from Egypt, Qatar and Turkey as well as the US administration have provided guarantees to the Palestinian movement Hamas that the armed conflict in the Gaza Strip will not resume, head of Hamas’ Gaza office Khalil al-Hayya who leads the group’s negotiating team said.

"We received guarantees from mediating countries and the US administration that the war in Gaza is finally over," the member of the Hamas political bureau said as aired by Qatar’s Al Jazeera TV channel.