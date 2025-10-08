Number of detained protestors in Georgia rises to 30 — interior ministry

TBILISI, October 8. /TASS/. Georgian law enforcement bodies detained 12 more people, suspected of taking part in the October 4 unrest, bringing the overall number of detentions to 30, Georgian Deputy Interior Minister Aleksandre Darakhvelidze has told reporters.

"As part of the investigation, law enforcement agencies detained 12 more people as a result of intense information gathering and investigative activities," he said.

Darakhvelidze said all the detainees actively participated in the attack on the president’s official residence, breaking through its gates and trying to storm their way inside the building.

The search for other suspects continues.

An opposition rally took place in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi on October 4, when the country was holding local elections. The organizers had announced plans to overthrow the government. After they called on protesters "to take hold of the keys to the presidential palace," some demonstrators marched to the residence, located nearby. They knocked down fences but were pushed back by riot police who used water cannons and tear gas. Police detained five initiators of the rally for calling to topple the government and organizing group violence. They are facing up to nine years in prison.