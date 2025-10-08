West indirectly supports riots by failing to condemn them, says Georgian PM

TBILISI, October 8. /TASS/. West has failed to condemn the October 4 attempt to overthrow the Georgian government, which can be considered as indirect support of what happened, the South Caucasus nation’s Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said.

"There have been no statements condemning the government overthrow attempt and the violent assault on the presidential palace from any of the organizations or countries that claim to assess Georgia's domestic affairs, criticize the country and lecture us - including the US, the EU and some EU members. Moreover, the European Union, the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights and some others chose to say the opposite. Clearly, their failure to dissociate themselves with the attempt to topple the government and condemn violence is seen as an indirect but clear expression of support for it," Kobakhidze said at a briefing.

According to the Georgian prime minister, "statements by the countries and organizations that make no secret of their irritation with the Georgian people, their choices and uncompromising fight for peace will have little value now and in the future."

An opposition rally took place in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi on October 4, when the country was holding local elections. The organizers had announced plans to overthrow the government. After they called on protesters "to take hold of the keys to the presidential palace," some demonstrators marched to the residence, located nearby. They knocked down fences but were pushed back by riot police who used water cannons and tear gas. Police detained five initiators of the rally for calling to topple the government and organizing group violence. They are facing up to nine years in prison.

Top EU diplomat Kaja Kallas and European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos issued a joint statement, saying that the October 4 municipal elections in Georgia had taken place "amid a period of extensive crackdown on dissent." They did not condemn protesters for trying to storm the presidential palace. The Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE ODIHR) also issued a statement criticizing the Georgian authorities.