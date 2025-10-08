Tomahawk missile supplies to Kiev, if approved by US, would take months — The Telegraph

LONDON, October 8. /TASS/. The delivery of Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine, if approved by Washington, could take several months, and Kiev might still be left without authorization to use them, the British newspaper The Telegraph wrote.

The publication noted that there is no certainty in Ukraine that these missiles will actually be transferred to them. Yegor Chernev, Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, reportedly expects any range of actions from US President Donald Trump regarding the missiles, from a complete refusal to supply them to a gradual transfer of Tomahawks.

Trump said on October 6, in response to a question about the possibility of Tomahawk supplies to Kiev, that he did not seek a further escalation of the Ukraine conflict. The US leader noted that he had "sort of made a decision" on Tomahawk deliveries but provided no details.

Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed out at the plenary session of the Valdai International Discussion Club on October 2 that using Tomahawk missiles would directly involve US troops, "which would mean an absolutely new, qualitatively new phase of escalation, including between Russia and the United States." Putin stressed on October 5 that Washington’s potential decision to send Tomahawk missiles to Kiev would destroy positive trends in Russia-US relations.