European Union to side with US sanctions against Serbian NIS — Vucic

BELGRADE, October 7. /TASS/. The European Union will side with US restrictive measures against NIS company and JANAF, the Adriatic oil pipeline operator, will halt feedstock supplies in the near time, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told reporters.

"The Europeans will support US sanctions. I am absolutely confident that [the Croatian company] JANAF will stop oil supplies after some time," he said.

In early January 2025, the US Department of the Treasury introduced sanctions against Russian oil producer Gazprom Neft, its CEO Alexander Dyukov, and against Serbian NIS.

Main production facilities of NIS are in Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Romania and Hungary. Majority shareholders are Gazprom Neft (44.85%) and Serbia (29.87%).

The JANAF oil pipeline links the terminal of the Croatian port of Omisalj with Hungary, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovenia and Serbia. Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenkovic said earlier that 95% of oil consumed by Serbia are supplied over this pipeline. He also said that Zagreb expects changes in the NIS ownership structure to bring it out of US sanctions and continue cooperation with the JANAF.