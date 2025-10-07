Countries’ attempts to deploy military facilities in Afghanistan unacceptable — statement

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Participants in the 7th meeting of the Moscow Format Consultations on Afghanistan have slammed countries’ attempts to place military infrastructure facilities in Afghanistan and neighboring countries as unacceptable.

The participants in the consultations "called unacceptable the attempts by countries to deploy their military infrastructure in Afghanistan and neighboring states, since this does not serve the interests of regional peace and stability," according to their joint statement.

"The parties urged the countries mainly responsible for the current predicament in Afghanistan to earnestly fulfill commitments on the economic recovery and future development of Afghanistan," the document reads.