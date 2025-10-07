Trump slams Thunberg as troublemaker who forgot about environmental issues

WASHINGTON, October 7. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has branded Swedish activist Greta Thunberg as a troublemaker, noting that she is no longer preoccupied with environmental issues.

"She’s just a troublemaker," Trump said, referring to the Swedish campaigner. "You mean she’s no longer into the environment, now she’s into this?"

"She has an anger management problem, I think she should see a doctor," the US president told reporters at the White House. "She’s so angry, she’s so crazy," he added.

Earlier, the Israeli Foreign Ministry reported the deportation of 171 Global Sumud Flotilla activists, including Thunberg, to Greece and Slovakia.

The ministry noted that "all the legal rights of the participants in this PR stunt were and will continue to be fully upheld."

The Global Sumud Flotilla (which translates from Arabic as "steadfastness" or "resistance"), consisting of more than 40 ships from different countries, set sail from Tunisia towards Gaza in mid-September. The mission’s goal was to break the blockade of the Gaza Strip and deliver humanitarian aid to its residents.

Israeli authorities repeatedly stated that they considered the activists' actions to be provocative and would not allow their ships to approach the Gaza coast. As a result, Israeli Navy ships intercepted the flotilla, detaining all 400 activists and taking them to the Israeli coast. On October 3, Israeli authorities began deporting the activists, expelling a total of about 170 flotilla participants from the country within three days.