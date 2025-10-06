Organization financed by EU participated in Georgia coup attempt — premier

TBILISI, October 6. /TASS/. Organizations directly financed by the European Union took part in the October 4 attempt to overthrow the government of Georgia, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said.

"Over the past four years, five attempted revolutions financed from abroad have taken place. Right now, organizations directly financed by the European Union participated in the attempt to seize power," he told the Rustavi-2 television.

Kobakhidze went on to say that despite such incidents, Georgia has maintained "one-sided friendship" with the EU, and was ready to reboot relations at any moment.

"There is no place for grudge in politics," the premier added.

On October 4, the day of the municipal elections, an opposition demonstration took place in Tbilisi. The organizers, who announced plans to oust the government, called from the stage to "take the keys to the presidential palace," after which some protesters moved toward the residence. The crowd tore down the fence, but riot police dispersed them using water cannons and tear gas.

In the early hours of October 5, police detained five organizers of the rally, including former Prosecutor General Murtaz Zodelava and opera singer Paata Burchuladze for calls to overthrow the government and organizing mass violence. They could face up to nine years behind bars if found guilty.