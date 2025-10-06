Georgian police detain 13 participants in riots in Tbilisi

TBILISI, October 6. /TASS/. Thirteen people have been detained in Georgia after the October 4 riots in Tbilisi when demonstrators made an attempt to storm the presidential residence, Deputy Interior Minister Alesander Darakhvelidze said.

"As part of the investigation, laws enforcement officers identified 15 participants in the crime, of whom 13 have already been detained on the basis of a court ruling," he said, adding that the police is taking measures to detain the remaining two and identify other participants in the upheavals.

On October 4, the opposition held a rally in downtown Tbilisi. The organizers, who announced plans to oust the government, called from the stage to "take the keys to the presidential palace," after which some protesters moved toward the residence. The crowd tore down the fence, but riot police dispersed them using water cannons and tear gas. Late on October 5, police detained five rally leaders for incitement to overthrow the government and organizing group violence. They face up to nine years in prison.