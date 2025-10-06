Hamas insists on releasing six Palestinian leaders from Israeli prisons — TV

CAIRO, October 6. /TASS/. Hamas continues to insist on the release of at least six imprisoned Palestinian leaders under a deal with Israel, the Egypt-based Al-Ghad television channel said.

According to Al-Ghad, Hamas demands that a Fatah leader Marwan Baghouti and Secretary-General of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) Ahmad Sa’adat be put on the list of prisoners to be released in exchange for Israeli hostages.

The talks that are to be held later in the day in Egypt’s Sharm El Sheikh are expected to focus on exchange issues and the cessation of fire in the Gaza Strip.

Ahead of the consultations, Hamas representatives demanded that Egyptian mediators exert pressure on Israel to obtain guarantees that it would not resume hostilities in the enclave, the TV channel said, adding that Hamas leaders are afraid that the negotiating process would be protracted by the Israeli government.

The Maan news agency, which is close to the radicals, reported earlier that during the talks in Sharm El Sheikh, the group plans to demand that Israel be deprived of a possibility to change the lists of Palestinian prisoners to be released by Israel in exchange for hostages. Moreover, according to Maan, Hamas wants to strip Israel of the right to veto on some prisoners who are serving long or life terms.

On October 3, Hamas conveyed its response to the US president’s proposal to mediators. The movement expressed readiness to release all living Israeli hostages and hand over the bodies of those who died. However, Hamas politburo member Mousa Abu Marzouk expressed doubts that all hostages could be freed within 72 hours. Trump, in turn, stated that he "will not tolerate delays." According to him, Hamas must act swiftly, or "all will be lost."