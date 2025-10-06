MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Valery Zaluzhny, the former commander of the Ukrainian armed forces, described Russia’s Oreshnik missile attack on the Yuzhmash production facility in Dnepropetrovsk as a "super-important indicator" of Ukraine’s technological disadvantage.

"Another super-important indicator of [Ukraine’s] technological disadvantage and dependence in the sphere of space technologies was Russia’s attack involving the Oreshnik ballistic missile on [the city of] Dnepr [Dnepropetrovsk] in November 2024," he wrote in an article for the Militarny portal. "These types of weapons can be fitted with both nuclear and non-nuclear ballistic missiles."

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on November 21 that the United States and its NATO allies had announced their approval of the use of long-range precision weapons. Following this announcement, Russian military sites in the Kursk and Bryansk regions were attacked with American and British missiles. In response, Russia used its newest intermediate-range ballistic missile, the Oreshnik, in a non-nuclear strike targeting Ukraine’s Yuzhmash defense plant in Dnepr (formerly known as Dnepropetrovsk). The Russian president warned that the West could bring upon itself heavy consequences, should its inflammatory policies prompt further escalation of the conflict.