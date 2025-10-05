Hamas delegation arrives in Egypt for ceasefire talks with Israel

CAIRO, October 5. /TASS/. A Hamas delegation led by head of Hamas’s Gaza office Khalil al-Hayya has arrived in Egypt to resume indirect talks with Israel on a ceasefire in the enclave.

"A movement’s delegation led by Khalil al-Hayya has arrived in Egypt to talks part in the talks on a ceasefire [in Gaza], the withdrawal of Israeli troops, and the exchange [of hostages for Palestinian prisoners," Hamas said on its Telegram channel.

The Egyptian foreign ministry said on October 4 that a new round of indirect talks between Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas will be held in Egypt on October 6. The Egyptian television channel Al-Qahera Al-Ikhbariya said on the same day that the talks would be held in Cairo while the Al Hadath television channel suggested that the venue will be Sharm El Sheikh.

On September 29, the White House unveiled the US president’s "comprehensive plan" to resolve the Gaza conflict, consisting of 20 points. The proposal includes temporary external administration of the enclave and the deployment of international stabilization forces. Israel has voiced its support for the plan.

On October 3, Hamas handed over its response to Trump’s proposal to the mediator. It expressed readiness to release all living Israeli hostages held in the enclave and hand over the bodies. The movement also confirmed its willingness to turn over the responsibility of running Gaza to a Palestinian body of independent technocrat politicians. However, Hamas noted that the remaining points of Trump’s plan regarding the future of Gaza should be discussed within a "comprehensive Palestinian national framework."