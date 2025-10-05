Europeans’ money to vanish in burner of war in Ukraine, warns top Hungarian diplomat

BUDAPEST, October 5. /TASS/. European taxpayers’ money will be incinerated in the burner of the armed conflict in Ukraine as the European Union leaders are getting prepared for a long war, being in a state of war psychosis, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

"Europe’s current political strategy of eliminating channels of communication with Russia will inevitably lead to a long war and they want to burn Europeans’ money through buying weapons, say, from America and supplying them to Ukraine," he said on the Kossuth radio.

Recalling the October 1 EU summit in Copenhagen, the top Hungarian diplomat noted that European leaders are in a state of "war psychosis." "But, at the same time, more and more people are approaching us behind the scenes to say that they share out viewpoint and more and more people call on us to act more resolutely for the sake of peace," he said.

He warned that Budapest will not follow Brussels’ belligerent policy and will not give money for military assistance to Ukraine. He reiterated that measures are being taken in Hungary to organize a nationwide signature collection campaign for peace and the country’s government will be guided by what people think on this matter.