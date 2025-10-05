UK, Germany, France seeking to stage color revolution in Serbia — Dodik

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. The United Kingdom, Germany, and France are seeking to stage a color revolution in Serbia to destabilize and divide the country, Milorad Dodik, President of the Republic of Srpska (one of the two constituent entities of Bosnia and Herzegovina), told TASS.

"Now, no one rules out that it is about the so-called color revolution imposed from outside - by the British, Germans, and the French in a bid to weaken Serbia. The objective is not only in destabilizing the country but, actually, in dividing it, which would inevitably weaken Serbia’s role in the Balkans," he said.

According to Dodik, there are certain structures, which formally brand themselves as independent, but "are actually governed from external centers of power, which control relevant processes." "These processes involve a lot of people who, as a matter of fact, are acting against Serbia," he noted. "President [of Serbia Aleksandar] Vucic and his policy are supported by the electoral majority. This fact is acknowledged by everyone and if elections are held today, their results would demonstrate that the current Vucic-led authorities enjoy support to continue their work."

"However, it should be noted that is these circles continue operating as they are instructed to or at their own initiative continue playing the role imposed on them, these elections will have no sense. Th whole thing would recur again."

At the same time, he drew attention to another process: "what has failed in Serbia is now unfolding in the Republic of Srpska."

"A process against the Republic of Srpska president has been initiated via externally-imposed illegal, non-constitutional courts. And this is being done to destabilize the situation in the republic," he emphasized. "Obviously, they have lost a favorable moment. They will fail both in Serbia and in the Republic of Srpska. Some destabilizing factors may remain but Serbia and the Republic of Srpska will stay strong together.".