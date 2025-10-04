Dodik says he asked Putin to work out solutions with Trump regarding Balkans

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. After meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the president of Republika Srpska (an entity of Bosnia-Herzegovina) Milorad Dodik told TASS in an interview that he had asked the Russian leader not to abandon the Balkans issue in his dialogue with US President Donald Trump and to try to develop lasting solutions.

"I also asked the president to pay attention to another issue that could be of great significance in the negotiations Russia is conducting with the United States. If an agreement is reached between the two world powers, it is crucial that attention to the Balkans not be lost. Perhaps the most appropriate solution would be for Russia and the United States, as part of their final agreement, to establish a Balkans commission that would help finally stabilize the situation in the region by developing lasting solutions," Dodik said.

The meeting with the Russian president, he said, "within the allotted time provided the opportunity to discuss all the issues" the parties had planned.

"And, of course, the situation in our country inevitably surfaced. It was important for me to hear his assessment of what is happening," Dodik emphasized. "We discussed some forms of cooperation that we had previously agreed to develop, and given the current circumstances, we must plan our economic interaction, as well as cultural cooperation and cooperation in sports."

"One of our teams will soon be playing in the VTB League, which demonstrates that certain barriers are being overcome despite potential threats from European associations. By participating in European competitions, we are choosing the VTB League. We will play, and we will be given the opportunity to face leading Russian clubs on the basketball court," he said.

"It was particularly important for me to retain confidence in Russia's strategic support in the UN Security Council - regarding the issues raised there, which we also discussed with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov," Dodik added.

Meeting of the leaders of Russia and Serbia

The meeting between Putin and Dodik took place in Sochi on the sidelines of the Valdai Discussion Club's plenary session.