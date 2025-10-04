Israel should immediately stop bombing Gaza, Hamas ready for peace — Trump

WASHINGTON, October 4. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said Palestine’s radical movement Hamas is ready for peace, adding that Israel should immediately stop its bombing of the Gaza Strip.

"Based on the Statement just issued by Hamas, I believe they are ready for a lasting PEACE. Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the Hostages out safely and quickly!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"Right now, it’s far too dangerous to do that. We are already in discussions on details to be worked out," he added. "This is not about Gaza alone, this is about long sought PEACE in the Middle East."

Trump also published the English-language response from Hamas to his proposals on Gaza. In it, the radicals say they are ready to release all Israeli hostages held in the enclave and to hand over the bodies of the deceased. The movement "affirms its readiness to immediately enter, through the mediators, into negotiations to discuss the details."

The movement also confirmed that it was ready "to hand over the administration of the Gaza Strip to a Palestinian body of independents (technocrats) based on Palestinian national consensus and supported by Arab and Islamic backing." At the same time, the radicals said that "as for other issues included in President Trump’s proposal concerning the future of the Gaza Strip and the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, this is tied to a collective national position. Hamas believes that it would require a "comprehensive Palestinian national framework, in which Hamas will be included and will contribute with full responsibility."

On September 29, the White House unveiled the US president’s "comprehensive plan" to resolve the Gaza conflict, consisting of 20 points. The proposal includes temporary external administration of the enclave and the deployment of international stabilization forces. Israel has voiced its support for the plan.

Earlier on Friday, Trump warned Hamas a "hell, like no one has ever seen before" if it doesn’t accept his plan by 6:00 p.m. EST (10:00 p.m. GMT) on Sunday.