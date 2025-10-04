After Hamas’s response, Israel expects release of all hostages — premier’soffice

TEL AVIV, October 4. /TASS/. Israel is ready to immediately receive all hostages who are being held in the Gaza Strip, following Palestinian movement Hamas’s response to US President Donald Trump’s proposal, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

"Following Hamas's response, Israel is preparing for the immediate implementation of the first stage of President Trump's plan for the immediate release of all the hostages," the office said in a statement.

"We will continue to work in full cooperation with the President and his team in order to bring the war to an end in accordance with the principles set forth by Israel, which are consistent with President Trump's vision," the statement reads.

On September 29, the White House unveiled the US president’s "comprehensive plan" to resolve the Gaza conflict, consisting of 20 points. The proposal includes temporary external administration of the enclave and the deployment of international stabilization forces. Israel has voiced its support for the plan.

On Friday night, Trump published the English-language response from Hamas to his proposals on Gaza. In it, the radicals say they are ready to release all Israeli hostages held in the enclave and to hand over the bodies of the deceased. The movement "affirms its readiness to immediately enter, through the mediators, into negotiations to discuss the details."

The movement also confirmed that it was ready "to hand over the administration of the Gaza Strip to a Palestinian body of independents (technocrats) based on Palestinian national consensus and supported by Arab and Islamic backing." At the same time, the radicals said that "as for other issues included in President Trump’s proposal concerning the future of the Gaza Strip and the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, this is tied to a collective national position. Hamas believes that it would require a "comprehensive Palestinian national framework, in which Hamas will be included and will contribute with full responsibility."

Following Hamas’s response to his settlement plan, Trump said he was certain that peace was about to be restored in the Middle East.