US hits drug trafficking vessel off Venezuela — Pentagon chief

WASHINGTON, October 3. /TASS/. The US military has hit a drug trafficking boat in the international waters off Venezuela’s coast, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said.

"Earlier this morning, on President [of the US Donald] Trump's orders, I directed a lethal, kinetic strike on a narco-trafficking vessel affiliated with Designated Terrorist Organizations," he wrote on his X page. "The strike was conducted in international waters just off the coast of Venezuela while the vessel was transporting substantial amounts of narcotics - headed to America to poison our people."

According to Hegseth, four men aboard the vessel, identified as narco-terrorists by the US intelligence, were killed in the strike.

"These strikes will continue until the attacks on the American people are over," he emphasized.